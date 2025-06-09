Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Granted MD Status To Advance Digital Clinical Supply Chain Innovation Through INTRIGENCE

Intrinseque Health Secures MD Status to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Clinical Supply Chain

- Intrinseque Health

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. has been granted Malaysia Digital (MD) Status by the Malaysia Digital Coordination Committee (MD-CC), under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). This recognition underscores the company's growing role in digitalizing the clinical supply chain sector and reinforces Malaysia's position as a strategic hub for innovation in life sciences.

At the core of Intrinseque Health's digital strategy is INTRIGENCE – an AI-enabled platform built to simplify, integrate, and modernize the clinical supply chain lifecycle.

Designed for sponsors, CROs, biotech firms, pharma companies, and service providers, INTRIGENCE delivers:

1. Integrated Supply Planning and Forecasting

2. Real-time Monitoring of Supply and Demand

3. Centralized Vendor Communication

4. Automated Compliance and Documentation

5. Data-driven Insights for Better Decision-making

“We are honored to be granted the Malaysia Digital (MD) Status by MDEC recognition is a strong endorsement of our commitment to advancing digital innovation in the clinical trial ecosystem. Our vision is to establish INTRIGENCE as the digital backbone of clinical supply chain - supporting faster, more resilient trials and driving long-term value for the global clinical research community.”

– Nitin Jain , President & CEO, Intrinseque Health

INTRIGENCE is not just a digital tool, it's a strategic asset for clinical trials. Built to solve the persistent challenges of planning, visibility, compliance, and collaboration, the platform integrates every aspect of clinical supply chain management into a single intelligent system. It enables clinical development sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical supply chain service providers to make faster, more informed decisions while reducing delays and ensuring that patients receive what they need, on time, without wastage and compromise.

As clinical trials grow more complex and decentralized, platform like INTRIGENCE is becoming essential to maintaining operational efficiency, patient safety, forecasting and regulatory compliance. With support from the Malaysia Digital (MD) Status, Intrinseque Health is committed to further enhancing the capabilities of INTRIGENCE, investing in local tech talent, and expanding its regional and global impact.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients' life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Prajjwal Sharma

Intrinseque Health

+65 9101 9015

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.