Fan Dies After Falling From Stands At Nations League Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: A spectator was killed after falling from the stands at the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in Munich on Sunday, UEFA confirmed to AFP subsidiary SID.

The fan fell from the central tier during the first period of extra time into the press box in the lower tier. Paramedics and police rushed to the scene to assist the fan.

A UEFA spokesperson said there had been a "medical emergency" and confirmed that a fan had "sadly" died during the match.

Representatives from both sides expressed their sympathies after the match, won 5-3 by Portugal on penalties after the game finished 2-2.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made a statement to express his condolences to the fan at the post-match press conference.

"I want to show my deepest condolences because a fan has died. It reminds us, of what is important in life."

A representative of the Portuguese team made a similar statement of condolences, saying the death "casts a shadow on our victory today."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez echoed the sentiments, saying it was "extremely sad news."

The supporter is estimated to have fallen around eight metres. How the fan fell or under what circumstances, is unclear.