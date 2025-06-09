Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From June 2 To June 6, 2025


2025-06-09 02:15:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 2 to June 6, 2025

Saint-Cloud, June 9, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 2 to June 6, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI) 		Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2025 FR0012435121 18,598 23.8024 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/02/2025 FR0012435121 17,104 23.7620 DXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 51,714 23.4968 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 6,151 23.4011 DXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 819 23.3894 TQE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/03/2025 FR0012435121 716 23.3504 AQE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2025 FR0012435121 29,492 23.5757 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/04/2025 FR0012435121 19,680 23.5711 DXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2025 FR0012435121 23,990 23.4805 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/05/2025 FR0012435121 6,119 23.4500 DXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/06/2025 FR0012435121 18,131 23.5994 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/06/2025 FR0012435121 7,032 23.5599 DXE
Total 199,546 23.5713

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

  • Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 2 to June 6, 2025

