Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From June 2 To June 6, 2025
|Issuer name
| Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/02/2025
|FR0012435121
|18,598
|23.8024
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/02/2025
|FR0012435121
|17,104
|23.7620
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/03/2025
|FR0012435121
|51,714
|23.4968
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/03/2025
|FR0012435121
|6,151
|23.4011
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/03/2025
|FR0012435121
|819
|23.3894
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/03/2025
|FR0012435121
|716
|23.3504
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/04/2025
|FR0012435121
|29,492
|23.5757
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/04/2025
|FR0012435121
|19,680
|23.5711
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/05/2025
|FR0012435121
|23,990
|23.4805
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/05/2025
|FR0012435121
|6,119
|23.4500
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/06/2025
|FR0012435121
|18,131
|23.5994
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/06/2025
|FR0012435121
|7,032
|23.5599
|DXE
|Total
|199,546
|23.5713
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...
Attachment
-
Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 2 to June 6, 2025
