EBRD President Set To Visit Uzbekistan For High-Level Talks
According to the information, during the two-day program, the
EBRD President plans to meet with the President of Uzbekistan,
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and hold bilateral meetings with the Deputy
Prime Minister and EBRD Governor, Jamshid Khodjaev, as well as with
the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance,
Jamshid Kuchkarov.
“The EBRD President will co-chair the third plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council. She will also deliver a speech at the Tashkent International Investment Forum,” the bank's statement reads.
In the course of the visit, it is expected that EBRD to sign several investment projects aimed at developing sustainable infrastructure and supporting Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical sector.
Uzbekistan has been the largest recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for five consecutive years. To date, the Bank has invested about 5.6 billion euros in 181 projects across the country, with the majority of funds directed toward supporting private entrepreneurship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment