Needles Market Size, Top Share To 2033

The global needles market is witnessing consistent growth due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, heightened need for immunisations, and the global expansion of healthcare infrastructure. The ageing population and rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases have intensified the utilisation of needles in diagnostic and therapeutic operations. Technological innovations, like safety-engineered and retractable needles, facilitate market growth by mitigating the danger of needlestick injuries.

Moreover, the expansion of minimally invasive techniques has increased the utilisation of fine and biopsy needles. Trends like self-administration of medications, particularly insulin, are promoting the utilisation of pen needles and intravenous injection needles. The World Health Organisation's focus on global immunisation initiatives and national health campaigns, particularly in developing areas, augments the frequency of delivered shots, thus broadening the market. Sustainability initiatives and the development of eco-friendly needle materials are increasingly being adopted as manufacturers address environmental concerns and healthcare waste restrictions.

Market Dynamics Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and vaccination initiatives drives market growth

The global needles market is significantly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the escalation of immunisation initiatives globally. Most diabetic patients necessitate regular insulin injections delivered using needles or pen devices, sustaining a robust demand for high-quality injection needles. The rising prevalence of cancer has heightened the demand for specialist biopsy and chemotherapy needles essential for detection and treatment. Vaccination initiatives continue to be a significant catalyst for growth. Initiatives such as the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, persist in facilitating extensive immunisation campaigns, particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia, necessitating substantial amounts of disposable needles.

The UNICEF Supply Division reported procuring approximately 1.6 billion syringes and needles in 2024 to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and routine vaccines worldwide, highlighting the extensive utilisation of needles in public health.

The increased self-administration of biologic medicines, such as monoclonal antibodies and hormone therapy, heightens the demand for safer, more refined, and more comfortable needle systems intended for home use. The convergence of these health trends guarantees a consistent increase in needle usage, driving ongoing market expansion.

Advancement of biologics and customised injectable treatments creates tremendous opportunities

An important opportunity for the needles industry is the growth of biologics and tailored injectable medication therapy. Biologics, encompassing monoclonal antibodies, hormone treatments, and vaccinations, are progressively delivered through subcutaneous or intramuscular injections, resulting in a sustained demand for sophisticated needle varieties, including fine-gauge and coated hypodermic needles. Pharmaceutical companies are creating patient-friendly injectable formats, such as prefilled syringes and autoinjectors, which employ precision-engineered needles for enhanced pain management and dosage accuracy.

In February 2025, Novo Nordisk augmented its FlexTouch® insulin pen needle line with ultra-thin pen needles designed to improve patient comfort and adherence in the self-administration of biologics at home. This launch aims at the expanding market for customised injectable medicines in diabetes management.

Furthermore, as cell and gene therapies advance and transition from clinical trials to commercial application, they necessitate high-precision injection instruments for targeted administration. This necessity is particularly obvious in cancer and the treatment of uncommon diseases. The emergence of at-home drug delivery and telemedicine services, alongside this tailored treatment approach, creates a significant opportunity for needle makers to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to develop drug-device combination solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America possesses the predominant share of the global needles market , propelled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare expenditure, and the presence of significant market participants. The region's expansion is bolstered by the escalating incidence of chronic illnesses and the growing demand for safety-engineered devices. The substantial presence of prominent manufacturers like Becton, Dickinson and Company and Cardinal Health and considerable R&D investments guarantees ongoing innovation in needle technology. The region also benefits from the increasing need for home healthcare and self-injection devices, especially for diabetes and autoimmune disorders. Moreover, stringent regulatory frameworks established by organisations like the FDA guarantee adherence to safety standards, enhancing acceptance.

Key Highlights



The global needles market was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.86 billion in 2025 to USD 13.12 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into safety needles, conventional needles, pen needles, suture needles, blood collection needles, spinal needles, and others. Safety needles are leading the market due to their ability to prevent needlestick injuries, which are a significant concern for healthcare workers.

By Application, the market is segmented into drug delivery, vaccination, blood collection, surgical procedures, and others. The drug delivery segment dominates the application category, attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, which require regular administration of medications via injections.

By End-User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic centres, home healthcare settings, and others. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end-users of needles, accounting for the largest market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Becton Dickinson and CompanyJohnson & Johnson (Ethicon)Stryker CorporationMedtronic PLCNovo Nordisk A/SBoston Scientific CorporationSmiths MedicalTerumo CorporationNipro CorporationVita Needle CompanyHilgenberg GmbHUnimed S.A.Groz-Beckert KGTeleflex Incorporatedothers Recent Developments

In July 2024 , Embecta, the world's largest producer of disposable insulin pen needles and syringes, is considering a potential sale due to declining profits and a significant drop in share price since its spin-off from Becton Dickinson in 2022. The company has enlisted Centerview Partners as advisers for the possible sale.

Segmentation

By Product TypeSafety NeedlesConventional NeedlesPen NeedlesSuture NeedlesBlood Collection NeedlesSpinal NeedlesOthersBy ApplicationDrug DeliveryVaccinationBlood CollectionSurgical ProceduresOthersBy End-UserHospitals & ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersDiagnostic CentersHome Healthcare SettingsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa