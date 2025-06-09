Rapido Slashes Food Delivery Rates, Heats Up Battle With Zomato And Swiggy

Rapido enters the food delivery arena, challenging Zomato and Swiggy by offering lower prices. They aim to disrupt the market by providing excellent service at affordable rates for both customers and restaurants.

Rapido, which has been making travel easy for those without vehicles, is now rocking the food delivery industry. New to India's food delivery market, Rapido has significantly reduced its food delivery charges to attract customers and restaurants. This poses a major challenge to leading companies like Zomato and Swiggy.

With the drastic price reduction, all food businesses, from small eateries to large hotels, are lining up behind Rapido. Currently, various restaurants pay commission fees ranging from 16% to 30% to Zomato and Swiggy. However, Rapido has set this fee at only 8% to 15%. This has reduced the cost for hotels by half and increased their income, leading many leading companies to choose Rapido.

Rapido is becoming a great choice for customers with lower food prices and fast delivery.

Delivery fee for orders under Rs 400: Rs 25

Delivery fee for orders above Rs 400: Rs 50

These prices are much lower than other delivery services currently on the market.

This price change will be a great support, especially for small and medium-sized restaurants. A member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said that this would be a new gateway for small restaurants. Small mess owners and those who prepare quality food at home have expressed happiness that Rapido's price reduction will be beneficial for them.

Rapido's new delivery fee structure is said to be implemented in the first phase in Bangalore city at the end of June or early July. Market sources say that Rapido is planning to extend this price reduction to other cities including Chennai.

This change will allow restaurants to generate more revenue at a lower cost. Also, customers have a greater chance of getting quality service at a lower price. This will create strong competition in the market for Zomato and Swiggy. Rapido's new initiative is designed to benefit restaurants and customers in a way that will bring about changes in the economic environment. This is seen as a major development that could change the future of the food delivery industry.