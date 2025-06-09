Atua AI Expands Infrastructure Efficiency Through Multichain Modular AI Layers

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its infrastructure efficiency through the deployment of modular AI layers tailored for multichain environments. This upgrade enables streamlined execution, dynamic scalability, and improved automation logic across blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and XRP Ledger.

By adopting a modular architecture, Atua AI separates key AI functions into independently scalable layers-such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier-allowing each to operate, update, and optimize without disrupting the broader system. This approach enhances flexibility for developers and enterprises while maintaining stability and performance during high-volume operations.

Multichain compatibility ensures that these modular layers interact natively with on-chain data, enabling more responsive and cost-effective workflows. Whether automating financial reporting, powering NFT content generation, or facilitating DAO governance, users benefit from faster task execution and reduced system overhead.

Atua AI's expansion of its modular infrastructure affirms its commitment to building intelligent, resilient systems for the evolving decentralized world. These multichain enhancements equip users with the performance and adaptability needed to scale intelligent operations across Web3 with precision and control.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.