COVID-19 Update, 8 June 2025: Active Cases In India Cross 6,000 3 Out Of 6 Deaths In Kerala, 21 Test Positive In Delhi
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Covid-19 Update, June 8: India's active Covid-19 tally breached the 6,000 mark on June 8, up from just 257 cases two weeks ago on May 22. The country has been seeing a recent, steady uptick in the number of coronavirus cases amid similar trends in other Asian territories like Singapore and Hong Kong.
Here are the latest Covid-19 updates today in India:
- The number of active Covid-19 cases in India rose to 6,133 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health's Covid dashboard. From just 257 active cases on May 22, it crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday. As many as 378 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the past 24 hours in India, the health ministry's data showed on Sunday. This is a drop from the 391 cases that the country recorded on Saturday.
- The number of deaths increased in the last 24 hours as compared to data from Saturday. Six people died due to Covid-related causes over the past day, as per the data. Three of them were from Kerala. In Kerala, a 52-year-old man died due to respiratory failure amid a positive Covid-19 status. A 92-year-old man also died due to the same reasons in the state. The third death was that of a 64-year man, with the cause being Covid-19, bilateral pneumonia and sepsis. Kerala also continued to report the most number of cases in the past 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. The number of active cases were also the most in the state at 1,950.
- The three other deaths were reported from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the former recording two deaths. At 144, Kerala recorded the most number of cases in the country, followed by Gujarat at 105, Karnataka at 78 and Maharashtra at 77. Kerala has the most number of cases at 1,950, followed by Gujarat at 822 and Delhi at 686. Haryana reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 10 were from Gurugram district, officials said. According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 100 while it has reported a total of 181 cases this year. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 77 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally since January 1 this year to 1,439, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 41 have been reported from Pune, while 25 of them were from Mumbai.
- West Bengal reported 71 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There was no death due to the disease during this period. Altogether 53 recoveries were registered in the state which took the total number of active cases to 693, it said.
