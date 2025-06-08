Author David Hanein Releases His First Book 'Go Into All The World: God's Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life'

NOW AVAILABLE #GO

- "Go Into All The World: God's Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life"GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, speaker, and faith-driven visionary David Hanein releases his transformative book,“Go Into All The World: God's Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In Life”, a powerful call to action for believers to embrace their divine purpose and fulfill the Great Commission in their everyday lives. Published by DKDH Enterprises, LLC, this timely and inspiring guide blends biblical insight with personal testimonial conviction, offering and motivating readers a compelling reminder that each life has a sacred mission-to glorify God by reaching the nations with His love and truth.“The world is yearning for meaning, and that meaning is found in God's purpose for our existence,” says Hanein.“This book is not just for pastors or missionaries-it's for every believer who wants to live with clarity, purpose, and impact.”Through scripture-based teachings, reflective prompts, and real-world application, Go Into All The World empowers readers to:Understand their God-given identity and role in His redemptive planEmbrace the urgency of sharing the Gospel in today's cultureLive a life of obedience, worship, and missional purposeThe book is now available on Amazon, Kindle, and Barnes & Noble. It also aligns with the teachings shared on Hanein's growing YouTube channel, Go Into All The World TV, which features motivational speaking engagements, encouragement, and practical biblical insight for a global audience.With over 200 pages of full-color photographs documenting pivotal moments in Hanein's life, Go Into All the World combines spiritual insights with a visual memoir. The book is inspired by the biblical word“GO,” mentioned more than 1,000 times across 32 books of the Bible, which Hanein interprets as a call to pursue Greatness, Growth, Opportunities, and overcome Obstacles. Each chapter highlights how these themes can guide individuals to lead purposeful lives rooted in faith.About the Author:David Hanein is a passionate communicator, networker and servant-leader dedicated to advancing God's Kingdom through writing, teaching, and community impact. With professional expertise and spiritual depth, he bridges the gap between biblical truth and daily life. Hanein is the founder of DKDH Enterprises, LLC and the creator of his YouTube Channel: Go Into All The World TV.Book Title: Go Into All The World: God's Glorified Purpose For Our Existence In LifeAuthor: David HaneinPublisher: DKDH Enterprises, LLCWebsite:Available at: Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-MillionSocial Media: @dkdhenterprisesMedia Contact / Speaker Inquiries: (800) 349-4167

