Zelensky: We Are Doing Everything To Ensure June Summits Are Not Hollow


2025-06-08 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"We are already preparing for the upcoming international events in the coming weeks. Important meetings and negotiations will take place in Ukraine. We are also doing everything to ensure that the June summits – the G7 Summit in Canada and the NATO Summit in the Netherlands – are not hollow," Zelensky said.

He stressed that much depends on Europe's resolve, as well as Ukraine's relationship with the United States. Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone working to keep Ukraine-U.S. relations grounded in reality.

"We must increase pressure on Moscow. We must tighten sanctions. We must explore ways to use frozen Russian assets to support our defense. Russia only truly understands one language - the language of force. That is precisely the language that must become the working one across all formats of international engagement in the coming months," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

