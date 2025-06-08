Dubai: Man Jailed For Gang Robbery, Assault Stole Dh10,000 And Phone From 2 Expats

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 35-year-old African to three years in prison for stealing Dh10,000, a wallet and a phone from two Asians with the help of other fugitives. They had also assaulted and threatened to kill the victims.

The police arrested the accused with the stolen phone in his possession.

According to the police investigation report, the case dates back to September 2021, when an Asian filed a report stating that he and his friend had been robbed under duress while on their way to their residence in Dubai's Al Quoz Industrial area. One of the accused threatened them with a knife.

He added that one of the accused assaulted his friend by beating and injuring in his hand and back. They seized a phone and a wallet containing Dh10,000 and a debit card -- before fleeing the place.

A police officer, who was part of the investigation, said that a police patrol was dispatched to the site of the crime after receiving the report, and rushed the two victims to the hospital for treatment.

The police launched a search operation, which resulted in the arrest of the accused and seized the stolen phone that was constantly ringing.

The policeman had asked him to take the call on speaker. The caller was the owner of the phone, after which the cop asked the caller to come to the police station to collect his phone.

The African national confessed his involvement in the crime along with his other compatriots. They planned to rob people in Al Quoz industrial area.

His share of the crime was the phone that he seized from the victim, in addition to an amount of money.

The police are search for his other accomplices.

The man will be deported after serving his prison term.