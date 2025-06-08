Wire‐Free Light Bulb Doubles As High‐Tech Security Camera

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Wyze's new Bulb Cam, retailing at $49.98, combines 2K HDR video with a smart LED light bulb that fits into any standard E26 fixture, bringing night‐vision surveillance to porches, garages and patios without additional wiring or recharging.

The Bulb Cam delivers sharp 2K footage through a 160° field of view, enhanced by wide dynamic range and colour night vision for round‐the‐clock visibility. It supports two‐way audio, instant motion alerts, and both local microSD recording and cloud storage via optional plans.

Users can also integrate up to five Wyze Accessory Bulbs through Bluetooth, enabling coordinated motion‐triggered lighting across outdoor areas. The bulb's LED provides 800 lumens at a fixed 3000 K colour temperature.

Installation is as simple as screwing in a regular bulb. The camera extends up to 3 cm and can be rotated and tilted manually, although it lacks app‐based pan‐tilt controls. It operates on standard 120 V AC and connects to 2.4 GHz Wi‐Fi.

Wyze has enhanced its intelligence capabilities with the Cam Unlimited Pro plan, priced at $19.99 monthly or $199 annually, offering AI‐powered“Descriptive Alerts” and an“NBD Filter” to screen out insignificant events.

The camera is weather‐resistant and suitable for most outdoor sockets, though fixtures that cut power via a switch may disable camera operation. It only supports 2.4 GHz Wi‐Fi and lacks local colour‐temperature adjustment.

Market context and industry significance

As smart security devices proliferate, Wyze enters a niche alongside rivals like Lorex, which offers a $70 2K rotating bulb‐cam system. Wyze emphasises affordability and simplicity, though it concedes its device lacks automatic rotation.

For budget‐conscious consumers, the Bulb Cam undercuts many competitors. Tom's Guide highlights its value, noting that Wyze previously disrupted the market with low‐cost colour‐night‐vision cameras such as the Cam v4 under $50.

This latest release follows Wyze's broader deployment of Descriptive Alerts and AI‐powered filters across its camera line, features rolled out earlier in 2025.

Security considerations and past concerns

Despite its innovation, Wyze has encountered security lapses in earlier devices. The Verge cautions that prospective buyers should remain aware of vulnerabilities in Wyze's IoT ecosystem.

Analysts also warn that smart IoT lighting systems can harbour covert vulnerabilities, though such risks are more academic in nature rather than inherent to this specific product.

User experience and expert commentary

Industry observers from outlets such as PCWorld and Tom's Guide applaud the Bulb Cam's ease of installation and utility in areas lacking power outlets, such as driveways and pool sheds. They underscore its manual adjustability and compatibility with smart home platforms such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Reddit users in the r/homeassistant forum described it as a“clean solution for areas that don't make sense to run PoE to,” noting its aesthetic may not be premium but praising the elimination of external adapters.

However, some caution that heavy fixtures may pose glare issues and advise manual adjustment during installation.

Financials and positioning

At $49.98 plus $16.98 per accessory bulb, the Bulb Cam presents a low‐barrier entry into outdoor smart security. Cloud backups focus on optionality rather than dependency, with local recording built in and subscription costs kept modest. Wyze's Cam Plus plan begins at $2.99 per month, while Cam Unlimited Pro unlocks advanced features across devices.

# Expert take

Industry experts suggest Wyze is advancing a key trend in smart home surveillance: convergence of lighting and monitoring, reducing installation friction. The Bulb Cam's reliance on existing fixtures and lack of need for extra power sources align with growing consumer demand for simple, scalable solutions. While questions remain about security robustness and durability, Wyze appears to strike a balance between function, form and cost.

