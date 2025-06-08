No Health Risk Detected From Russian Sausage Imports, Says AFSA
The specific batch in question has not been imported into Azerbaijan. Furthermore, no violations have been identified in other batches of the same brand imported into the country, based on laboratory inspections conducted during the customs clearance process.
AFSA emphasized that it continues to enforce risk-based monitoring measures on all food products imported into Azerbaijan to ensure consumer safety and public health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment