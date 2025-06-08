Bombay HC Judge Delivered A Judgment Six Months Ago Why It Was Never Uploaded May Surprise You

MENAFN - Live Mint) Justice Madhav Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge has recently stated that due to his workload, the uploading of a judgement he dictated in December 2024 was delayed, reported Livelaw.

According to the report, Justice Jamdar dictated an 85-page judgement in open court on 19 December 2024. However, a copy was uploaded to the HC website on 30 May 2025.

The case was related to the Transfer of Property Act, in which Justice Jamdar held that the purchaser is bound by the decree of specific performance during the pendency of a suit.

More to come....