Kazakh, Iranian FM's Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Iran signed a signed a Cooperation Program and a Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic Archives between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Iran highlighted the importance of coordinating joint efforts in the development of the Caspian region. They also underlined the need to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan's border regions and Iranian provinces, as well as to harness the potential of Caspian Sea ports as a key component of transport and logistics collaboration between the two countries.

The parties praised cooperation within international platforms and agreed to continue joint work in the mentioned areas.