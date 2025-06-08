Sonali Bendre Recalls Salman Khan's Elder-Like Support During Her Cancer Battle Read On

Actor Sonali Bendre recently opened up about her evolving equation with co-star Salman Khan and how the actor surprised her with his heartfelt support during one of the most difficult phases of her life, her battle with cancer.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Bendre reflected on how her impression of Khan transformed over the years.

Recalling their time on the sets of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', she shared that the two were far from being close back then.

"Let me put it mildly, we were not the best of friends at the time," she said, adding that Salman's mischievous side often got under her skin.

"I have had my close-ups when he's standing behind the camera, making faces at me. At that point, I was most offended, like, what is this behaviour?" she recalled.

A Surprising Transformation in Their Bond

But time, as Bendre revealed, brought perspective and understanding. "Salman is like a child, and everything about him is to the extreme, even his care and concern," she said.

This side of Khan became evident years later, when Bendre was undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the United States.

Recounting the period, she revealed that Salman personally visited her in New York, not once, but twice, and was actively involved in ensuring she was receiving the best medical care.

"He called up my husband Goldie [Behl] and asked, 'Are you sure you've got the right doctors? You should speak to these doctors too,' and even shared contacts. He wanted to make sure we had ticked every box," she shared, adding, "It was like he had taken on the role of an elder from the fraternity, making sure everything was in place."

This show of empathy deeply touched Bendre, who admitted she hadn't expected such a gesture from someone she initially misunderstood.

"I've had my issues with him, but I've grown to appreciate that side of him," she said.

From Co-Stars to Mutual Respect

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre starred together in the 1999 family drama 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', where she played Preeti, the on-screen wife of Khan's character Prem.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film was a commercial blockbuster and remains one of the most beloved family entertainers of its time.

Today, Bendre stands as a cancer survivor and advocate for awareness. Diagnosed in 2018, she underwent extensive treatment in the US and emerged victorious.

Since then, she has used her platform to educate others and share her journey of strength and recovery.

On the professional front, she recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's 'The Broken News', portraying journalist Amina Qureshi.