Belmadi Returns To Coach Al Duhail

The Peninsula

Doha: Al Duhail yesterday announced the return of Djamel Belmadi as head coach, marking the Algerian's third stint with Qatar Stars League side.

Belmadi, who previously led the team from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2015 to 2018, enjoyed a highly successful tenure, steering Duhail to four Qatar Stars League titles, two Amir Cups, and one Qatar Cup.

His reappointment signals the club's intent to return to the summit of Qatari football following a disappointing season.

The announcement comes just a week after Duhail's decision to part ways with French coach Christophe Galtier after the expiration of his contract.

Galtier, a former Paris Saint-Germain manager, took charge of the team in October 2023, succeeding Argentine Hernan Crespo.

Despite flashes of promise, Duhail ended the season without silverware - finishing runners-up in both the Qatar Stars League and the Qatar Cup, while bowing out of the Amir Cup at the quarter-final stage after a defeat to Al Rayyan.

