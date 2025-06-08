Sacrifice For Education: Illiterate Man Donates Land To School”

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): In a remote corner of Tashkan district in northeastern Badakhshan province, a man who never had the opportunity to receive an education himself, has donated 1.5 acres of land to the Ministry of Education (MoE) for construction of a school - so the children of his village will not remain illiterate and can study in a safe and secure environment.

Mirwais, a 34-year-old resident of Siyagandah village - home to 85 families - said the lack of a school building was one of the major challenges facing the local population.

He explained that children from this and neighbouring villages attended classes either under the scorching sun or in freezing and rainy weather - often in the open or in makeshift tents.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, he said:“I myself remained illiterate, but I donated more than 1.5 acres of my land so our children can study in a proper environment, protected from the harsh sun and with the opportunity to progress and prosper.”

He added that many of the village's children attended a primary school in open spaces - sometimes under tents when available, and at other times without any shelter.

Mirwais said he made this sacrifice after the Education Department, in response to their petitions requesting a school building, asked the villagers to first provide land for the project.

He called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and education officials to take necessary steps to construct a school in their village so the children could benefit from a secure and supportive learning environment.

His generous donation has been warmly welcomed and widely praised by students and their families.

Children appeal for a school building

Among them is Mojtaba, a nine-year-old pupil in 3rd grade at Siyah-Jangal Primary School in Tashkan. The top student in his class, Mojtaba dreams of becoming a doctor one day.

He said the absence of a proper school building forced all students, including hims, to study under the blazing sun or, at times, in the rain.

Mojtaba urged the Ministry of Education for immediate action, saying:

“In summer, we faint from the heat. When it rains, our books get soaked, and we fall ill.”

A parent's voice

Faiz Mohammad, the father of one of the pupils, said:“Children from three neighbouring villages gather in one place to study, but there's no building, no tent, no boundary wall - yet they still come and study. They endure extreme heat and cold, and often fall ill.”

He expressed his deep appreciation for Mirwais, calling him a kind-hearted and noble individual.

He also urged the provincial Education Department to commence construction of the school building so its students' difficulties could be resolved and a proper learning environment provided.

Education department response

Abdul Ghani Abidi, an official from the provincial Education Department, said their engineers had already surveyed, mapped, and registered the donated land, and construction of the school in Siyah-Jangal village would begin soon.

He noted that the land donation reflected the people of Tashkan's strong sense of responsibility and commitment to the future of their children.

He assured that, in coordination with relevant organisations, the construction of the school would commence shortly so that local children would no longer be deprived of an education.

District Education Director Maulvi Zakir Munib said 280 students were currently enrolled at Siyah-Jangal Primary School, studying under open skies and exposed to harsh weather conditions. Of these, 120 are girls and 160 boys. The school currently offers classes up to Grade 6.

He added that there are 24 schools in the district - including one madrasa, 11 high schools, seven primary schools, and five middle schools. However, 22 of these schools still lack buildings.

Expert opinion

Saleem Dahmnesh, an education training specialist based in Faizabad, said:

“Donating land, constructing school buildings, and offering unused compounds for educational purposes fosters a positive attitude towards education in society and encourages students to engage more enthusiastically in their studies.”

He stressed the importance of safe and proper learning environments and said such initiatives could significantly raise community awareness and education levels.

He added that the financial and moral support of charitable individuals creates motivation among students and strengthens their commitment to learning.

Dahmnesh called on institutions and philanthropists to not only assist those in need but also to actively contribute to the construction of educational facilities and the distribution of learning materials.

