Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Northern Railways Begins Commercial Operations Of Vande Bharat Train Between Katra And Srinagar

Northern Railways Begins Commercial Operations Of Vande Bharat Train Between Katra And Srinagar


2025-06-08 02:03:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Jammu: The Northern Railways on Saturday commenced commercial operations of Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar, officials said.

The Vande Bharat express train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Katra on June 6, connects Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail.

Passengers who boarded the trains from Katra to Baramulla, or vice versa, expressed immense enthusiasm, with many stating they had eagerly awaited the opportunity to travel to Kashmir by train.

The first day of commercial operations went smoothly, as the trains reached their destinations by the evening, officials said.

They added that public excitement was high, with most of the seats booked within hours of the train's inauguration.

Read Also J&K LG, Railway Minister Undertake Rail Journey from Katra to Srinagar 'Kashmir To Kanyakumari' Rail Network Now A Reality: PM

According to Northern Railway, two Vande Bharat train sets made four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.

They said the train has two travel classes - Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) - with tickets priced at Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively. (PTI)

MENAFN08062025000215011059ID1109648781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search