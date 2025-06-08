403
Precision Facility Management Ltd Announces Its Expansion In The Nordics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Precision Facility Management (Precision FM), a leading UK-based provider of integrated facilities management services, is proud to announce its expansion into the Nordics, delivering comprehensive facilities management support across Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. We are also well-positioned to serve Iceland, establishing ourselves as a pan-European facilities partner for both current and future clients.
Precision FM's growth into Scandinavia is a natural evolution of its longstanding commitment to client-centric, scalable service. Already managing over 1,000 buildings across the UK and Ireland, the company has expanded its hard and soft facilities management (FM) services-including cleaning, maintenance, compliance, and property support-to the Nordic region. The move, driven by one of our global partners who, after two and a half years of collaboration in the UK, has requested that the same high standards be applied to their operations in the North.
Why Have We Done This?
The expansion stems directly from Precision FM's strategy of growing through deep, trusted partnerships. Rather than a speculative market entry, this move is grounded in proven delivery, a culture aligned with our values, and shared goals.
“Our clients know they can rely on us to deliver consistent, innovative service wherever they operate,” says Brij Thankey, CEO of Precision FM.“When they grow, we grow with them - and this move into the Nordics reflects that philosophy.”
This is not just about opening in new countries - it's about replicating trusted models, processes, and performance standards across borders.
Why Is Now the Right Time?
Europe is undergoing significant changes in the facilities sector. Rising wage inflation, driven by government regulations, is reshaping how facilities management (FM) providers manage resources. In response, Precision FM has implemented agile systems and advanced technologies to remain competitive without compromising service quality.
Combining efficiency with operational excellence, this digital-first approach makes now the ideal time to scale responsibly and sustainably across borders.
“Innovation has allowed us to be more effective, more streamlined,” adds Brij Thankey“That gives us the confidence and capability to expand into complex markets like Scandinavia, where compliance, efficiency, and service standards are exceptionally high.”
What Will This Mean for Precision Going Forward?
The Nordic expansion is a crucial step toward becoming a leading pan-European facilities management (FM) provider. We are not only opening new sites but also building new capabilities, strengthening cross-border service frameworks, and expanding our supplier and talent networks across Europe.
This increased presence will more effectively support multinational clients while opening the door to new partnerships in both the public and private sectors.
How Will This Bolster Our Service?
Clients across the UK, Ireland, and Europe will benefit from enhanced operational reach, multi-lingual support, and consistent service protocols backed by integrated reporting tools and compliance systems.
Services now active in the Nordics include:
Contract and responsive cleaning
M&E, fire safety, and water systems maintenance
Grounds, building, and waste management
Property and asset management - with specialised support in Finland
Looking Ahead: What's Next for Precision FM?
The coming year is poised to be one of focused growth and meaningful progress. Our team is actively developing local capabilities in the Nordics by hiring regional experts, strengthening supplier networks, and integrating our technology-driven service model into new contracts.
We're also looking beyond the Nordics. With an eye on mainland Europe, we're initiating conversations and establishing groundwork to support further client expansion. Every step is focused on smarter operations and stronger relationships, ensuring we remain the partner our clients trust to grow with them.
“Our goal for the next 12 months is to grow carefully and deliberately. We want to bring our strengths into new regions without ever losing the personal touch that defines Precision,” says Brij Thankey.
Company :-Precision Facilities Management Ltd
User :- iveta Kuizinaite
Email :...
Phone :-+447743269993Url :-
