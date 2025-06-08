Olena Zelenska Reviews Mental Health Program Implementation In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Office of the President , the center provides comprehensive psychological assistance to people suffering from stress-related conditions, anxiety and depressive disorders, PTSD, and adjustment disorders.

“Povernennia is a major reinforcement for the entire mental health program being implemented across the country. Our goal is to ensure that mental health support covers the entire nation and is as close as possible to every person,” Zelenska stated.

The First Lady added that building a national network of mental health centers is part of a project by the Ministry of Health within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program Ty Yak? (How Are You?).

In addition, Zelenska visited the Resilience Center of Petrykivka community. This is one of 228 centers where services are tailored to individuals' specific needs. The center offers individual and group psychological consultations, sessions to reduce stress and physical tension, developmental activities for children, and peer support groups. More than 1,300 local residents have already used the center's services.

The First Lady also visited the exhibition hall of Petrykivka painting at the local council. Since 2023, the artists behind the exhibition have been contributing to mental health support by traveling to rehabilitation centers in the region to hold workshops for wounded soldiers.

“The artists say the most touching moment is when even the most serious and skeptical participants manage to make their first brushstroke - and a delighted smile appears. That means the healing power of tradition and art begins to work. This is the uniqueness of the How Are You? program - not just creating new opportunities for mental health support, but also finding strength in what we already have - our heritage,” Zelenska concluded.

