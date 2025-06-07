Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-07 08:05:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH -- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Head of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission, Bader Al-Mutairi, praised on Saturday the distinguished care provided by Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns and the high-level services they provide to their pilgrims.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah conducted an inspection visit to the Mina Al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, and Al-Zour refineries.

KUWAIT -- The General Administration of Customs said is air cargo operatives managed to intercept a shipment of 50 kg of illicit drugs coming from a European country.

DOHA -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd Al Thani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron where they discussed the bilateral ties, and regional and international of common concern. (end) mb

MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109648540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search