Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH -- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Head of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission, Bader Al-Mutairi, praised on Saturday the distinguished care provided by Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns and the high-level services they provide to their pilgrims.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah conducted an inspection visit to the Mina Al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, and Al-Zour refineries.

KUWAIT -- The General Administration of Customs said is air cargo operatives managed to intercept a shipment of 50 kg of illicit drugs coming from a European country.

DOHA -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd Al Thani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron where they discussed the bilateral ties, and regional and international of common concern. (end) mb