Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah conducted an inspection visit to the Mina Al-Ahmadi, Mina Abdullah, and Al-Zour refineries.
KUWAIT -- The General Administration of Customs said is air cargo operatives managed to intercept a shipment of 50 kg of illicit drugs coming from a European country.
DOHA -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd Al Thani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron where they discussed the bilateral ties, and regional and international of common concern. (end) mb
