DR. MARIA L. RODRIGUEZ RECENTLY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez, President of the Care Counseling Center, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Maria L. Rodriguez as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rodriguez has firmly established herself as a respected expert in the field of mental health. She is the founder of Care Counseling Center, a facility devoted to providing compassionate and comprehensive counseling services to individuals, children, families, and couples navigating various emotional challenges and traumas.Care Counseling Center stands as a beacon of empathy and resilience, inspired by Dr. Rodriguez's journey through parental divorce, depression, and the complexities of adapting to a new country in the face of bullying, sexism, and racism. The center offers specialized support for issues such as family dynamics, depression, cultural adjustment, and discrimination. Grounded in a deep, personal understanding of adversity, the center's individualized approach empowers clients to heal, grow, and thrive through life's most difficult moments.The center offers counseling, immigration, and social services. Dr. Rodriguez believes radical change is essential for immigrants to lead happier, healthier lives. To support this vision, she provides specialized mental health solutions tailored to the unique needs of immigrant communities, which often face challenges such as mental health struggles, cultural adjustment, and discrimination.In addition to being a clinical mental health professional, Dr Rodriguez has excelled in managerial and leadership positions, providing clinical supervision and spearheading community outreach projects. Her impactful work also includes visionary legislative change and passionate political advocacy at the local and state government levels.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Rodriguez earned her PhD from Capella University and her Master's Degree from William Paterson University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Rodriguez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, Dr. Rodriguez was honored as IAOTP's Top Licensed Professional Counselor of the Year in Mental Health. This year, she is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be recognized at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where she will receive the Empowered Woman of the Year award.Dr. Rodriguez's impact extends far beyond her counseling practice. She has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Executives of New Jersey and named a Global Outstanding Leader in Health Care. In 2024, she received the Great Companies International Women Entrepreneur Award and was previously honored among the Top Women Leaders of New Jersey for 2023. The center was also awarded best of Somerville in 2024.Her practice, Care Counseling Center, has also garnered high acclaim, earning the Best of Somerville, NJ award in 2022 and 2023, and being inducted into the Business Hall of Fame for its exceptional services and community impact.Looking back, Dr. Rodriguez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking back, Dr. Rodriguez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future, she hopes to continue uplifting individuals in immigrant communities, bringing families together, and offering a guiding light of hope and healing to those who need it most.For more information, please visit: 

