Andhra Pradesh Raises Maximum Working Hours To 10 Per Day CPI Vows Nationwide Protest
Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy announced that labour laws will be amended to make them more 'favourable' to both workers and investors.
CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the decision, accusing the NDA governments at both the Centre and state levels of pursuing 'anti-worker' policies.
"Section 54 which allows maximum nine hours of work a day has now been raised to 10 hours per day. Under Section 55 there used to be one hour rest for five hours (work) now that has been changed to six hours," Parthasarathy explained recently, detailing the cabinet's decisions on labour law reforms.
Previously, overtime was capped at 75 hours per quarter; this limit has now been extended to 144 hours.
"Because of this (amendments to labour laws), investors in factories will (come to our state). These labour rules will be favourable for labourers and they will come to invest more. Globalisation is happening in every state. These amendments were brought to implement global rules," Parthasarathy added.
The minister also highlighted that the cabinet has relaxed regulations regarding night shifts to enable more women to work during these hours.
According to Parthasarathy, women were previously prohibited from night shifts but can now work with safeguards such as consent, transport facilities, security, and surveillance in place.
He emphasised that workplaces for women during night shifts must be fully illuminated.
"When you work extra, income will increase. By these rules women can work in the formal sector. They empower women economically and promote gender inclusion and industrial growth. Also contribute to women's empowerment," he stated.
Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna vehemently opposed the amendments, alleging that the Central and state governments are undermining workers' rights.
"For the past 11 years, the Modi government has repeatedly taken measures that infringe upon workers' rights in India," Ramakrishna told PTI on Saturday.
To contest the new rules, trade unions have planned protests across India on 9 July, with active participation expected from all sectors.
He further remarked that the NDA governments at both the Centre and state levels are pursuing 'anti-worker policies'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment