Andhra Pradesh Raises Maximum Working Hours To 10 Per Day CPI Vows Nationwide Protest

MENAFN - Live Mint) The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has resolved to increase the maximum working hours from nine to ten per day, aiming to enhance ease of doing business and attract greater investment to the state.

Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy announced that labour laws will be amended to make them more 'favourable' to both workers and investors.

CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the decision, accusing the NDA governments at both the Centre and state levels of pursuing 'anti-worker' policies.

"Section 54 which allows maximum nine hours of work a day has now been raised to 10 hours per day. Under Section 55 there used to be one hour rest for five hours (work) now that has been changed to six hours," Parthasarathy explained recently, detailing the cabinet's decisions on labour law reforms.

Previously, overtime was capped at 75 hours per quarter; this limit has now been extended to 144 hours.

"Because of this (amendments to labour laws), investors in factories will (come to our state). These labour rules will be favourable for labourers and they will come to invest more. Globalisation is happening in every state. These amendments were brought to implement global rules," Parthasarathy added.

The minister also highlighted that the cabinet has relaxed regulations regarding night shifts to enable more women to work during these hours.

According to Parthasarathy, women were previously prohibited from night shifts but can now work with safeguards such as consent, transport facilities, security, and surveillance in place.

He emphasised that workplaces for women during night shifts must be fully illuminated.

"When you work extra, income will increase. By these rules women can work in the formal sector. They empower women economically and promote gender inclusion and industrial growth. Also contribute to women's empowerment," he stated.

Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna vehemently opposed the amendments, alleging that the Central and state governments are undermining workers' rights.

"For the past 11 years, the Modi government has repeatedly taken measures that infringe upon workers' rights in India," Ramakrishna told PTI on Saturday.

To contest the new rules, trade unions have planned protests across India on 9 July, with active participation expected from all sectors.

He further remarked that the NDA governments at both the Centre and state levels are pursuing 'anti-worker policies'.