U.S. Postal Service Issues Latest U.S. Flag Stamp
Other speakers included photographer Doug Haight, whose artwork is featured on the stamp.
The current American flag consists of 13 alternating horizontal stripes - seven red and six white - and 50 stars on a field of blue. The stripes represent the 13 Colonies that declared independence from Great Britain to become the nation's first states. The stars represent the present number of states.
The stamp features an image of Old Glory, fluttering in a breeze, against a bright white background. The words "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" are rendered in blue type above a horizontal red stripe. "FOREVER/USA" appears along the bottom of the stamp in gray lettering.
Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp, which will be issued in booklets and panes of 20, and coils of 100, 3,000 and 10,000. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.
