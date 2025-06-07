Kubra Weaves Hope Into Women's Lives

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): In one of the quiet alleys of central Bamyan province, behind the door of a small carpet-weaving workshop, a story of resilience, hope, and entrepreneurship unfolds - the story of a young woman named Kubra Mohammadi.

Kubra, a young woman from the heart of Bamyan, lost her father while still longing to continue her education. Forced to assume the responsibility of supporting her family after her father's demise, she faced a turning point when political changes in the country closed the doors of education on her.

However, she opened another door -innovation and self-reliance.

This young woman from Bamyan, with empty hands but a heart full of hope, launched a small carpet-weaving workshop with the help of two family members. She spent an entire winter working tirelessly in the workshop - weaving not only the threads of carpets but also a brighter future for herself and her family.

In an interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, she said:“Being away from education and having no access to academic opportunities has been one of the most painful parts of my life. I still dream of continuing my studies, but life circumstances have compelled me to seek a path for survival and supporting my family.”

Despite all challenges she faced, Kubra did not give up. Relying on her talent and determination, she turned to handicrafts and local production.

Kubra said:“With carpet-weaving, I managed to save 17,000 afghanis. That small capital took me to the market. After four years of day-and-night effort, my capital has now reached 150,000 afghanis.”

This success has not only transformed Kubra's life but has also brought hope and employment opportunities for other women. Today, more than 40 women work alongside her, earning a livelihood through handmade products.

Despite having a disabled brother, she continues to pursue her business with determination.

Regarding the current state of her business, she says:“The market is not good at the moment, but with the arrival of the tourist season, I hope the market for our handicrafts will pick up again.”

Kubra Mohammadi is not alone. Dozens of other women in Bamyan have started businesses with small investments.

Fatima Ahmadi, another active woman in Bamyan, has also managed to keep her household running through a small business and earns her livelihood from it.

She believes that support from organizations and institutions - particularly in marketing, education, and providing equipment - can keep the flame of hope torch alive for many women like her.

At the same time, experts emphasize the importance of local production in creating jobs for women and improving household economies.

Mohammad Zahir Ehsas, a social affairs expert, says that many women who were previously pursuing education or working in government offices and private or economic institutions have now turned to local production under the current circumstances.

In his view, marketing for local products and supporting working women not only enhances the local economy and boosts domestic production but also contributes to national revenue growth.

On the other hand, local officials in Bamyan also stress the importance of supporting working women.

Maulvi Noorzi Aminzada, Head of Industry and Trade in Bamyan, told Pajhwok that his department, in cooperation with national and international organizations, supports working women by facilitating the production and sale of local goods.

He added that in the solar year 1403 (2024–2025), around five local markets were established in the province specifically for local products, and several national exhibitions were also held in Bamyan to boost sales of locally made goods.

According to him, over 500 work licenses were issued last year by the Department of Labor and Social Affairs in various sectors for Bamyan residents, about 200 of which were granted to women.

