RPost Launches RMail Mobile for Legally Verifiable and Secure Messaging on the Go
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost has announced the launch of RMail Mobile, a new extension of its Registered Email services tailored for mobile users needing proof of delivery, encryption, and legally binding e-signatures. As email becomes the go-to channel for critical communications, RMail Mobile steps in to ensure that important messages sent from mobile devices are secure, trackable, and legally verifiable — far beyond what standard email or messaging apps can offer.
Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, and BlackBerry devices, RMail Mobile empowers users to send high-stakes messages confidently, offering features like delivery proof, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption. Users can also execute electronic signatures on both attachments and email text, making it a powerful alternative to traditional mail and courier services. “You can now cut out the post office and couriers,” says CEO Zafar Khan, emphasizing that RMail Mobile brings the same legal-grade messaging tools long trusted by law firms and governments directly to your pocket.
