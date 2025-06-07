Tulip Real Estate Acquires Premier London Hilton Property In £30 Million Deal From Lone Star

Image Description: Sidd Mahajan is the founder and managing director of Tulip Real Estate

LONDON, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move that solidifies its presence in the UK's luxury hotel market, Tulip Real Estate, led by founder and managing director Sidd Mahajan, has acquired the prestigious 5-star Hilton London Syon Park for approximately £30 million.

Image Description: Hilton London, Syon Park

Hilton London Syon Park: A Jewel in West London

Located within the historic 200-acre Syon Park Estate near Brentford, the Hilton London Syon Park is a standout destination in West London's high-end hospitality scene. Overlooking Syon House, the Duke of Northumberland's historic residence, and bordering Richmond Park, this 137-room luxury spa hotel offers a serene yet accessible escape for affluent travelers and is a top choice for high-end Indian destination weddings.

Initially opened as a Waldorf Astoria during the 2012 London Olympics, the hotel was repositioned as a deluxe Hilton in 2019. Its long-standing reputation for elegance and service made it a prime acquisition target.

Strategic Transaction with Lone Star

The property was acquired from American investment fund Lone Star, which had taken control of the asset as part of a four-property portfolio earlier this year. Asset management during the transitional phase was handled by Hudson, with Tulip stepping in as the new owner.

This £30 million transaction is a significant milestone for Tulip Real Estate, highlighting its expanding ambitions in premium real estate investments.

Tulip's Growing Heritage Portfolio and Refurbishment Legacy

Beyond modern luxury assets, Tulip Real Estate has also demonstrated a strong commitment to preserving and revitalizing the UK's historic properties. The group owns and operates several landmark heritage hotels, including:



Warbrook House Heritage Hotel – An almost 300-year-old property that recently earned the distinction of "Highly Recommended – Country Wedding Venue" in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards.

Whately Hall Hotel – An almost 400-year-old establishment that remains a favourite for guests seeking classic British charm and history. A portfolio of formerly derelict properties, which were acquired from previous owners and meticulously refurbished to bring them back to life, combining historic preservation with modern luxury.



A Powerful Partnership Structure

This acquisition also represents Tulip's first major hotel partnership in the UK, executed via a joint venture with a leading operator that currently manages six luxury hotels across the country. Operational management of Hilton London Syon Park will be handled by Countrywide Hotels, bringing in their specialized experience in high-end hospitality operations.

Strategic Significance

For Sidd Mahajan and Tulip Real Estate, the Hilton Syon Park acquisition is a defining step forward:



It is their first Hilton-branded hotel in the UK.

It represents a significant joint venture with experienced hospitality partners. It reinforces Tulip's strategic move into luxury hospitality, complementing their existing portfolio of historically significant properties.



Tulip Real Estate continues to strengthen its footprint across the UK, blending modern hospitality investment with a deep respect for British heritage. With its mix of revitalized historic properties and newly acquired luxury assets, Tulip is positioning itself as an emerging force in the UK's premium hospitality sector.

Sidd Mahajan is the founder and managing director of Tulip Real Estate, a leading property consultancy specializing in UK residential and commercial real estate investments.

