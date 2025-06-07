Two Police Officers Injured In Massive Russian Attack On Kharkiv
“We are working at the sites of Russian strikes, with more than 300 police officers deployed. The city is now littered with debris from drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. Among the injured today are two of our colleagues. A senior investigator was trapped under rubble after an enemy strike - she was pinned by a collapsed floor slab between the eighth and ninth storeys and is now in hospital in serious condition. A 23-year-old community officer sustained serious facial burns,” Bolvinov wrote.
He also reported that the bodies of two women were found under the rubble on the upper floors of a residential building hit by the Russians. One of the victims can be identified by a tattoo, while the other will require DNA identification. In total, as of now, three people are confirmed dead.
“Kharkiv has never seen such a volume of enemy weapons deployed in just two hours. That's why all necessary resources have been mobilized. Investigators, forensic experts, bomb disposal units, and other services are working at the scene. As always, we must collect every fragment - these are pieces of evidence in Russia's war crimes,” added the chief investigator of Kharkiv region.
Bomb disposal experts have warned Kharkiv residents that remnants of Russian weapons may be dangerous. Given the abundance of debris, citizens are strongly advised not to touch or approach any suspicious objects. If found, they should immediately inform the police.Read also: Death toll from massive Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to three
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were hit, causing fires. Three people were killed, and 21 others were injured.
