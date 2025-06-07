Bitcoin Solaris Announces Final Day Of Phase 6 Presale At $6 Per Token

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)TALLINN, Estonia, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain platform engineered for speed, decentralization, and smart contract utility, today announced theof its presale. Priced at, this marks the last opportunity for early supporters to participate before the next price increase to, with the public launch set at

With over 11,000 participants and $3 million raised , Bitcoin Solaris is gaining recognition for its unique architecture, high-performance infrastructure, and rapidly growing community.

Bitcoin Solaris: The $6 Infrastructure of Tomorrow

BTC-S isn't just a token -it's a full-scale ecosystem designed for speed, decentralization, and long-term utility. At its foundation is a dual-consensus blockchain that merges security with scalability.



PoW Base Layer: Uses SHA-256 for Bitcoin miner compatibility and stable 5-minute block times.



DPoS Solaris Layer: 21 rotating validators, 15-second blocks, dynamic scalability up to 100,000 TPS.

Validator rotation every 24 hours and slashing penalties keep the system secure and fair.

Energy efficiency exceeds 99.95% compared to legacy PoW chains.

This isn't just a fast chain-it's a secure, audited, and community-driven one.

Audited, Trusted, and Fully Scalable

What truly separates Bitcoin Solaris from the sea of short-term plays is its rigorous infrastructure. Every line of smart contract code has been thoroughly examined through smart contract audits by Cyberscop and Freshcoin .

These Rust-based contracts power real-world applications in:



DeFi and synthetic asset trading



Tokenized real estate and enterprise systems



Healthcare data, educational credentials, and IoT payments

Play-to-earn ecosystems and low-fee NFT markets



It's a smart contract engine that's fast, functional, and ready to host apps that do more than just meme.

A Presale That's Turning Heads Fast

The buzz is getting louder. Bitcoin Solaris is in Phase 6 of its presale -the last day of this phase, in fact. At $6 per token, with the next jump to $7 and a launch price set at $20, early buyers are staring down a possible 233% gain before BTC-S even hits the market.

What's more, this isn't just hype. Over 11,000 investors have already joined the movement, and more than $3 million has been raised in what's now being dubbed one of the shortest and strongest presales in 2025.

The Future of Decentralization Is Already Mining-Start with BTC-S

Crypto influencers are already taking notice. A recent video review by Ben Crypto walks throug the architecture, audits, and upside-reinforcing why BTC-S is rising as the serious choice for those tired of chasing rug pulls.

Where the Riches Are Really Made

The real engine behind BTC-S isn't just its price-it's its reward distribution model that empowers early holders and network participants:



40% of rewards go to miners on the Base Layer.



25% flow to validators on the Solaris Layer.



20% go directly to stakers.



10% fund development.

5% support the community.



This reward system factors in your contribution score, device type, network demand, and even how long you've been involved. It's built to grow wealth-not just price charts.

A Roadmap with Real Momentum

BTC-S isn't just a concept-it's a timeline in motion. Here's how the future looks:

Bitcoin Solaris Roadmap Summary



Q2–Q4 2025: Presale launched, whitepaper finalized, community building underway



Q1 2026: Testnet goes live, Solana bridge integration, security audits deepen



Q2 2026: Mainnet prep and major exchange listing strategy



Q3 2026: Full mainnet launch, governance activated, AI-enhanced Solaris Nova platform debuts



Q4 2026: Launch of a Mining Power Marketplace and major dApp accelerator

2027 and beyond: Layer-2 scaling, quantum resistance, Fortune 500 partnerships, AI optimization, and cross-chain dominance



The Final Window of Opportunity

Bitcoin Solaris isn't fighting for clout-it's building an empire. While meme coins spike and vanish, BTC-S offers architecture, audits, rewards, and real momentum. If there was ever a time to jump in early on a project with the speed of Solana, the security of Bitcoin, and the accessibility of a $6 entry point-it's now. Blink, and this presale might already be gone

.For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website:

Telegram:

X:

Media Contact

Xander Levine

..

Press Kit: Available upon request

