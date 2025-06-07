Batik, Dong Songs, Tea Aroma Bridge China-Sweden Friendship! Guizhou Cultural Feast Draws Swedish Crowds
Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin and Mrs. Li Lihong, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Sweden and Director of China Cultural Center in Stockholm Li Rui, and other guests were invited to attend the event. Ambassador Cui Aimin visited the four carefully arranged exhibition areas and watched Guizhou song and dance performances with great interest. "We are deeply impressed by Guizhou's abundant tourism resources, vibrant ethnic cultures, and authentic local cuisine. The presentations by the Guizhou delegation vividly reflect the profound and unique charm of Chinese culture, and foster closer bonds between the peoples of China and Sweden”, the couple said.
The event attracted over 10,000 visitors and was met with enthusiastic feedback from the Swedish public. After attending the event, many audiences said the event made them develop a strong interest in Chinese culture, particularly the colorful culture of Guizhou. "It's amazing! These handicrafts are so exquisite, and the tea tastes truly unique. I really want to visit Guizhou to experience it!" They said.
Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province May Mou ... The couple of the ambassador were participating in cheerful "Cai Ge Tang", a traditional folk singing event of the Dong people The couple of the ambassador were participating in cheerful "Cai Ge Tang", a traditional folk singing event of the Dong people The wonderful Guizhou song and dance performances in the "Conversation and Connection" show. The wonderful Guizhou song and dance performances in the "Conversation and Connection" show.
