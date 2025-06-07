Batik, Dong Songs, Tea Aroma Bridge China-Sweden Friendship! Guizhou Cultural Feast Draws Swedish Crowds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STOCKHOLM, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nihao! China" Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party jointly held by China Cultural Center in Stockholm and Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province, successfully concluded at Kungsträdgården, Stockholm, Sweden on May 31st (local time in Sweden). To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sweden, the Guizhou delegation, who came from afar, includes inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and song and dance troupes, meticulously prepared four immersive cultural experience zones:“Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon”,“Wonder on Fingertips, Great Beauty of Intangible Heritage”,“Delicious Cuisine in Duanwu, Happy Journey to Explore” and“Gorgeous Ethic Costumes, Beauty and Co-Prosperity”. Distinctive ethnic songs and dances of Guizhou dazzled the audience during the“Conversation and Connection” performance, presenting the unique charm of the“Fascinating Guizhou, A Heaven of Myriad Mountains” in a panoramic way to the Nordic audience, giving a heartfelt cultural tribute to the friendship between China and Sweden.

Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin and Mrs. Li Lihong, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Sweden and Director of China Cultural Center in Stockholm Li Rui, and other guests were invited to attend the event. Ambassador Cui Aimin visited the four carefully arranged exhibition areas and watched Guizhou song and dance performances with great interest. "We are deeply impressed by Guizhou's abundant tourism resources, vibrant ethnic cultures, and authentic local cuisine. The presentations by the Guizhou delegation vividly reflect the profound and unique charm of Chinese culture, and foster closer bonds between the peoples of China and Sweden”, the couple said.

The event attracted over 10,000 visitors and was met with enthusiastic feedback from the Swedish public. After attending the event, many audiences said the event made them develop a strong interest in Chinese culture, particularly the colorful culture of Guizhou. "It's amazing! These handicrafts are so exquisite, and the tea tastes truly unique. I really want to visit Guizhou to experience it!" They said.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province May Mou ... The couple of the ambassador were participating in cheerful "Cai Ge Tang", a traditional folk singing event of the Dong people

The couple of the ambassador were participating in cheerful "Cai Ge Tang", a traditional folk singing event of the Dong people. The wonderful Guizhou song and dance performances in the "Conversation and Connection" show.

The wonderful Guizhou song and dance performances in the "Conversation and Connection" show.

