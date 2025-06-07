AB Anywhere: $AB Goes Live On Binance, Ushering In A New Era Of Cross-Chain Asset Mobility
Trading Highlights
$AB Live on Binance Alpha: Global users can deposit and trade $AB immediately, enjoying premium liquidity.
Airdrop Event: Eligible Binance users can claim 9,882 AB tokens on the Alpha Events page.
Trading Competition: Coming soon, with a prize pool of 115,000,000 $AB.
Details: See the official Binance announcement:
binance/status/1931229650543583317
This listing will significantly enhance $AB's market depth and liquidity, and by leveraging Binance's custody and risk-management framework, users will enjoy major improvements in security and trading experience.
About AB
AB is a high-performance, modular heterogeneous blockchain network whose native token $AB is deployed across chains via AB Connect, realizing the "AB Anywhere" vision. AB is dedicated to driving stablecoin issuance, building payment-network infrastructure, and facilitating decentralized philanthropy, thereby constructing an open, trusted global value infrastructure.
Website:
Global Community:
SOURCE AB Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment