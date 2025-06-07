Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Police Chief Greets Devotees, Distributes Sweets At Hazratbal On Eid

2025-06-07 05:04:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, visited the revered Hazratbal shrine on Saturday to extend Eid
    Azha greetings to the devotees.

    Marking the occasion with a gesture of goodwill, the SSP personally distributed sweets among the worshippers following congregational prayers. The visit took place amid a large gathering of people who had assembled at the Dargah for the Eid prayers.

    Speaking briefly to reporters, SSP Chakravarthy said the festival was an opportunity to strengthen community bonds.“May this blessed occasion bring peace, harmony, and unity to all,” he said.

    The officer interacted with local residents, exchanged greetings with elders, and was seen engaging warmly with children and families outside the shrine.

    Locals welcomed the visit, describing it as a positive gesture.“It was good to see the police reaching out on a festive day like this,” said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of the area.

    The event concluded peacefully, with officers on duty ensuring smooth movement of devotees around the shrine premises.

