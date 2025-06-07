Srinagar Police Chief Greets Devotees, Distributes Sweets At Hazratbal On Eid

Marking the occasion with a gesture of goodwill, the SSP personally distributed sweets among the worshippers following congregational prayers. The visit took place amid a large gathering of people who had assembled at the Dargah for the Eid prayers.

Speaking briefly to reporters, SSP Chakravarthy said the festival was an opportunity to strengthen community bonds.“May this blessed occasion bring peace, harmony, and unity to all,” he said.

The officer interacted with local residents, exchanged greetings with elders, and was seen engaging warmly with children and families outside the shrine.

Locals welcomed the visit, describing it as a positive gesture.“It was good to see the police reaching out on a festive day like this,” said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of the area.

The event concluded peacefully, with officers on duty ensuring smooth movement of devotees around the shrine premises.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000 Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS