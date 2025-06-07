403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3Tentos Bets Big On Brazil's Interior: Investment Targets Cattle Productivity And Biofuel Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian agribusiness company 3tentos has launched a R$2.12 billion ($385 million) investment plan through 2030, focusing on biofuel production, logistics, and boosting cattle productivity.
Official company statements confirm that more than half of this sum-R$1.04 billion-will fund a new corn ethanol plant in Porto Alegre do Norte, Mato Grosso.
This facility will process 935,000 liters of ethanol daily, along with 587 metric tons of dried distillers' grain and 37 tons of corn oil. The plant is scheduled to start operations in 2026.
The company will also invest R$200 million in logistics infrastructure, partnering with Caramuru Alimentos to build a river transshipment terminal in Itaituba, Pará, and a port terminal in Santana, Amapá.
These upgrades will help 3tentos move grain and biofuel more efficiently from Brazil's agricultural heartland to export hubs.
3tentos plans to expand its soybean crushing capacity from 6,600 to 10,500 tons per day.
This will increase daily biodiesel output from 1.85 million to 2.5 million liters and raise soybean meal and oil production.
The company will also double its seed output to one million bags per year and boost fertilizer production to 300,000 tons annually.
3tentos Bets Big on Brazil's Interior: Investment Targets Cattle Productivity and Biofuel Growth
Financial disclosures show that in 2024, 3tentos increased its net revenue by 42.5% to R$12.8 billion and net profit by 31.8% to R$756.4 million.
The industrial segment, which includes biodiesel and soybean processing, led this growth.
However, the company's fourth-quarter profit dropped 22.6% due to adverse weather affecting seed supply.
Brazil faces a challenge with low cattle productivity. Official data show that the country averages about one head of cattle per hectare, far below its potential.
Research by the Climate Policy Initiative finds that better pasture and cattle management could double or even triple productivity.
This would allow Brazil to raise more beef without expanding pastureland or increasing deforestation.
3tentos aims to address this by supplying high-protein animal feed from its expanded corn and soybean operations.
The company's Carbon Seal Program, now covering 400 farms and over 255,000 hectares, measures and certifies sustainability practices, supporting both environmental and economic goals.
By betting on industrialization in Brazil's interior, 3tentos seeks to raise cattle productivity, expand biofuel output, and improve logistics.
This strategy could help Brazil meet rising global demand for food and energy while preserving its natural resources.
Official company statements confirm that more than half of this sum-R$1.04 billion-will fund a new corn ethanol plant in Porto Alegre do Norte, Mato Grosso.
This facility will process 935,000 liters of ethanol daily, along with 587 metric tons of dried distillers' grain and 37 tons of corn oil. The plant is scheduled to start operations in 2026.
The company will also invest R$200 million in logistics infrastructure, partnering with Caramuru Alimentos to build a river transshipment terminal in Itaituba, Pará, and a port terminal in Santana, Amapá.
These upgrades will help 3tentos move grain and biofuel more efficiently from Brazil's agricultural heartland to export hubs.
3tentos plans to expand its soybean crushing capacity from 6,600 to 10,500 tons per day.
This will increase daily biodiesel output from 1.85 million to 2.5 million liters and raise soybean meal and oil production.
The company will also double its seed output to one million bags per year and boost fertilizer production to 300,000 tons annually.
3tentos Bets Big on Brazil's Interior: Investment Targets Cattle Productivity and Biofuel Growth
Financial disclosures show that in 2024, 3tentos increased its net revenue by 42.5% to R$12.8 billion and net profit by 31.8% to R$756.4 million.
The industrial segment, which includes biodiesel and soybean processing, led this growth.
However, the company's fourth-quarter profit dropped 22.6% due to adverse weather affecting seed supply.
Brazil faces a challenge with low cattle productivity. Official data show that the country averages about one head of cattle per hectare, far below its potential.
Research by the Climate Policy Initiative finds that better pasture and cattle management could double or even triple productivity.
This would allow Brazil to raise more beef without expanding pastureland or increasing deforestation.
3tentos aims to address this by supplying high-protein animal feed from its expanded corn and soybean operations.
The company's Carbon Seal Program, now covering 400 farms and over 255,000 hectares, measures and certifies sustainability practices, supporting both environmental and economic goals.
By betting on industrialization in Brazil's interior, 3tentos seeks to raise cattle productivity, expand biofuel output, and improve logistics.
This strategy could help Brazil meet rising global demand for food and energy while preserving its natural resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment