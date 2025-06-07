Qatar Clinch Gold In Skeet Mixed Team At Asian Shotgun Cup 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Linfen, China: Qatar won gold in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Shotgun Cup 2025, now held in Linfen, China.

Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Reem Al Sharshani claimed gold after a tough competition with shooters from China, Thailand, and Japan.

This comes after Thursday's achievement of three colored medals in women's skeet team, men's skeet team and the women's individual skeet.

This brings Qatar's tally to four colored medals in the skeet event, awaiting their participation in the trapshooting event, which starts Saturday.

The championship will conclude next Wednesday, with a large participation of shooters from across the continent.