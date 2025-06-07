Qatar Clinch Gold In Skeet Mixed Team At Asian Shotgun Cup 2025
Linfen, China: Qatar won gold in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Shotgun Cup 2025, now held in Linfen, China.
Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Reem Al Sharshani claimed gold after a tough competition with shooters from China, Thailand, and Japan.
This comes after Thursday's achievement of three colored medals in women's skeet team, men's skeet team and the women's individual skeet.
This brings Qatar's tally to four colored medals in the skeet event, awaiting their participation in the trapshooting event, which starts Saturday.
The championship will conclude next Wednesday, with a large participation of shooters from across the continent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment