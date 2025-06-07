Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative


2025-06-07 04:14:48
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Dubai International Financial Centre has announced the launch of the Future Sustainability Forum, a global platform aimed at accelerating sustainable finance and innovation. Scheduled to take place on 4–5 December 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the event seeks to foster collaboration among industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and technology innovators to address pressing environmental challenges.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, emphasised the forum's role in advancing climate action through collaborative efforts and innovative financial solutions. The initiative aligns with DIFC's broader commitment to sustainable economic growth and its leadership in the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group, established in 2019.

The forum will explore eight core pillars, including sustainable banking and finance, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and green technology. It aims to channel investment flows between the global north and south, supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability and its objectives for COP28.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

MENAFN07062025000152002308ID1109647528

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search