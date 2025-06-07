IIA Qatar Hosts Session To Explore AI Impact On Internal Audit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Institute of Internal Auditor Qatar Chapter recently hosted an insightful session,“AI-Powered Assurance: Redefining Internal Auditing in the Intelligence Era” exploring the impact of Artificial Intelligence on internal audit which was attended by over 100 members and guests at The Diplomatic Club.

Iyad Mourtada emphasised how internal auditors can significantly enhance audit efficiency through the strategic use of AI tools, including ChatGPT and automation technologies. He demonstrated practical applications of data analytics to perform deeper, more targeted risk assessments and control evaluations. A key highlight of the session was the presentation of the IIA Global AI Auditing Framework, where Iyad underscored the critical responsibility of internal auditors in evaluating the ethical use of AI within organisations. He stressed the growing need for internal audit functions to play a central role in AI governance, ensuring transparency, accountability, and alignment with organisational values.

Throughout the seminar, Iyad Mourtada engaged attendees with interactive discussions, practical case studies, and forward-thinking strategies that challenged conventional approaches and inspired innovation. His experience and ability to translate complex AI concepts into actionable audit steps were praised by participants across the board.

IIA Board member presented a memento to the guest speaker. IIA Qatar remains committed to fostering professional development and equipping auditors for the digital age. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session and vote of thanks by Board Member.