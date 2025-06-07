AI Tech Critical As Qatar Prepares For $50Bn Gulf E-Commerce Demand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the GCC's e-commerce sector surges toward a projected $50bn valuation by 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic add-on-it's a critical enabler of competitiveness, an official said. In Qatar, where digital infrastructure is among the region's most advanced, the pressure is mounting on retailers to embrace AI-first strategies or risk losing ground in an increasingly hybrid, omnichannel retail landscape.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Daniel Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, noted that retailers in Qatar must act to future-proof their relevance.“Retailers must prioritise digital infrastructure, unify customer data across platforms, and invest in AI-powered engagement tools,” he said.“Those who don't adopt AI risk falling behind as consumers shift toward seamless, hybrid shopping habits that blend online discovery with in-store fulfillment.”

Wagner emphasised that the stakes are high-not only in terms of revenue but long-term market presence. As digitally native consumers grow more influential, those retailers failing to personalise experiences and streamline digital touchpoints may find themselves increasingly outpaced.

To remain competitive, Wagner advised local businesses to adopt a culture of continuous innovation-starting with agile, scalable AI solutions.“The key is to enhance both operational efficiency and customer engagement,” he said.“Collaborating with tech partners who understand the local market and can tailor flexible solutions is essential.”

He adds that success also depends on investing in staff training, ethical data governance, and building a cohesive omnichannel strategy. These steps, Wagner believes, will enable Qatari businesses to adapt to shifting consumer expectations while securing long-term brand loyalty and resilience.



Backed by strong government support and strategic alliances with tech leaders like Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and SAP, Qatar is uniquely poised to become a proving ground for measurable, AI-driven retail transformation.“These partnerships have laid the foundation for scalable innovation. Retail is the natural next frontier,” Wagner said.

With its digitally fluent population, cutting-edge infrastructure, and proactive digital governance, Qatar is ready to lead. Wagner believes pilot use cases in AI-from personalised promotions to smart inventory management-can deliver tangible results and be scaled regionally.

He said,“We are committed to partnering with Qatari retailers, government stakeholders, and integrators to co-develop solutions that work in real market conditions.”

“Together, we can build an AI-driven retail landscape that delivers both immediate and long-term value,” Wagner added.

With the Gulf's digital commerce economy booming, AI has shifted from a competitive edge to a business necessity. Market experts stressed that for Qatari retailers, the next move is clear: act on AI now-or risk missing out on the region's $50bn e-commerce opportunity.