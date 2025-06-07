Today In Kuwait's History
--
1939 -- Almubarakiya Schools presents an artistic show about the Muslim Caliph Omar bin Al-Khattab; attended by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
1999 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) purchases 250 fuel stations of the German energy company (AG) in Belgium.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al-Daihani wins the gold medal in the double trap competition of the Malta-hosted International Trap Grand Prix (2010). The Kuwaiti champion hit 194 targets out of 200.
2015 -- The World Food Programme awards Kuwait for its success in attaining the millennium goals in the food security sector.
2017 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits the UAE where he meets the Vice President and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. He proceeds to Qatar where he holds talks with the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as part of Kuwait's mediation to resolve the "Gulf crisis." 2020 -- Talal Al-Rabah, a Kuwaiti photographer, wins Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) in the black and white category for his photograph titled "King of the North". This photo captures a polar bear on an iceberg in the Svalbard archipelago, between mainland Norway and the North Pole, with the morning sunlight creating a silhouette. 2024 -- The former minister of commerce and industry, Abdulwahab Alnafisi, passes away at the age of 91. He is recalled as a prime contributor to establishing Kuwait stock market in 1977. (end) rk
