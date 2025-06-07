Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-06-07 02:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA)

--

1939 -- Almubarakiya Schools presents an artistic show about the Muslim Caliph Omar bin Al-Khattab; attended by the Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
1999 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) purchases 250 fuel stations of the German energy company (AG) in Belgium.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al-Daihani wins the gold medal in the double trap competition of the Malta-hosted International Trap Grand Prix (2010). The Kuwaiti champion hit 194 targets out of 200.
2015 -- The World Food Programme awards Kuwait for its success in attaining the millennium goals in the food security sector.
2017 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visits the UAE where he meets the Vice President and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. He proceeds to Qatar where he holds talks with the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as part of Kuwait's mediation to resolve the "Gulf crisis." 2020 -- Talal Al-Rabah, a Kuwaiti photographer, wins Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) in the black and white category for his photograph titled "King of the North". This photo captures a polar bear on an iceberg in the Svalbard archipelago, between mainland Norway and the North Pole, with the morning sunlight creating a silhouette. 2024 -- The former minister of commerce and industry, Abdulwahab Alnafisi, passes away at the age of 91. He is recalled as a prime contributor to establishing Kuwait stock market in 1977. (end) rk

MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109647422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search