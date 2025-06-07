Azerbaijan's South-West Transport Corridor Lifts Freight Turnover In 1Q2025
The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this indicator grew by 9.7 million ton-km or 32.6 percent compared to the same period last year (29.8 million ton-km).
In the reporting period, 39.4 million ton-km of freight turnover on this transport corridor accounted for transit cargo.
