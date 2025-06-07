Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's South-West Transport Corridor Lifts Freight Turnover In 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's South-West Transport Corridor Lifts Freight Turnover In 1Q2025


2025-06-07 12:05:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7.​ The volume of freight turnover on the Azerbaijani part of the South-West Transport Corridor amounted to 39.5 million ton-km in the first quarter of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this indicator grew by 9.7 million ton-km or 32.6 percent compared to the same period last year (29.8 million ton-km).

In the reporting period, 39.4 million ton-km of freight turnover on this transport corridor accounted for transit cargo.

MENAFN07062025000187011040ID1109647356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search