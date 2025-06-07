ETF Issuers Demand SEC Revert To 'First-To-File' Rules In Urgent Letter

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In an intriguing turn within the U.S. cryptocurrency regulation landscape, a group of exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers has reportedly approached the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging a revisit to the regulatory approach toward ETF proposals. Their plea emphasizes a return to the historical“first-file” principle in approving Bitcoin ETFs, a development that could potentially reshape the market dynamics for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Calling for a Return to First-File Basis

The ETF issuers, led by firms like VanEck and Bitwise, have highlighted concerns over deviations from traditional SEC practices. Historically, the 'first-file' rule allowed the first applicant to potentially receive approval if the product met all regulatory standards. However, recent decisions by the SEC have moved away from this norm, particularly in the context of cryptocurrency-associated products. By advocating a return to this practice, these companies aim to foster a fair and predictable environment that rewards preparedness and thorough compliance efforts.

Impact on Bitcoin and Crypto Markets

The SEC's decision-making process on ETFs is closely monitored by both financial and crypto markets, as it signals broader regulatory attitudes towards cryptocurrencies. Approval of a Bitcoin ETF, for instance, is widely viewed as a substantial endorsement, likely to invite a new wave of institutional investors into the crypto sphere. Should the SEC heed the call to revert to a first-file approval process, it could lead to quicker, more transparent decisions that might boost market confidence and potentially escalate the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream financial portfolios.

The Future of Crypto Regulation

This move by ETF issuaries comes at a time when regulatory clarity is more sought after by investors and operators in the blockchain and cryptocurrency domains. Clear, consistent regulations are essential for stability and growth in markets that deal with bitcoin , Ethereum , and other digital assets. Efficient and predictable regulatory practices not only support innovation but also ensure a level playing field in the increasingly competitive market of financial technologies and digital assets.

In conclusion, the appeal to the SEC by prominent ETF issuers underscores a significant moment in the evolution of crypto regulatory practices. It highlights the industry's need for consistency and fairness in regulatory approvals, potentially setting the stage for broader acceptance and integration of crypto-based financial products. As the SEC considers this request, the outcome will likely resonate across the financial and technological sectors, indicating upcoming trends in digital asset management and regulation.

