AUDJPY Wave Analysis 6 June 2025

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDJPY broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 95.30

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 93.75 (top of the previous B-wave from the end of May) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse A from last month.

The breakout of this resistance area should accelerate the active short-term correction B.

AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 95.30 (which stopped the previous waves 4 and (A)).