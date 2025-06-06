Ipower Stock Rises After Forming Domestic Packaging Venture To Boost US Manufacturing: Retail Loads Up On The Shares

Shares of iPower Inc. (IPW), a tech-driven e-commerce services provider, traded over 7% higher on Friday after forming United Package NV LLC, a joint venture focusing on domestic packaging production.

This initiative is part of iPower's strategy to bolster the U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities through its SuperSuite Supply Chain Platform.

iPower's move to shift production stateside is intended to reduce its reliance on overseas manufacturing, thereby helping to minimize risks such as shipping delays and cost volatility.

The joint venture also aims to boost efficiency and deliver quicker fulfillment for customers.

The integration of United Package NV LLC into the SuperSuite ecosystem is expected to offer benefits, including accelerated production and delivery timelines, reduced exposure to global shipping volatility, and enhanced sustainability with lower carbon footprints.

Improved inventory responsiveness and demand forecasting are added features.

The SuperSuite platform's "Made in USA" feature is designed to provide support for manufacturing projects nationwide.

It encompasses support such as navigating legal and compliance matters, planning facilities, developing local talent, and leveraging iPower's broad e-commerce and distribution network.

“This JV reinforces our long-term strategy to empower brands with faster lead times, lower logistics risk, and higher operational agility, right here in the U.S.,” said CEO Lawrence Tan.

Looking ahead, iPower plans to expand its "Made in USA" initiative by forming additional strategic ventures and supporting a new wave of domestic manufacturers across various categories.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around iPower changed to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

IPW's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on June 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user bought 40,000 shares after the news.

iPower stock has lost over 26% in 2025 and over 71% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.