Eid-Ul-Azha Being Celebrated Today

Massive congregations are due at major venues for ritual Eid prayers in the morning, to be followed by slaughter of lawful animals and distributing their flesh among family, relatives and the needy.

The sacrifice signifies the miraculous appearance of a lamb which came under the knife at the altar Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham ) (AS) had prepared for his son, Prophet Ismail (AS).

In Srinagar, the major congregations are scheduled to be held at J amia Masjid, the Hazratbal shrine, the TRC grounds, and the imambargahs of Zadibal, and Hassanabad.

Prayers will also be held at all mosques and shrines across Kashmir.

According to the Holy Quran, Prophet Abraham (AS) repeatedly dreamt himself, slitting the throat of his son, and confiding in Hazrat Ismail, found him urging to fulfil God's command.

As the Prophet, having blindfolded himself, ran the knife over his son's throat, he found a lamb to have been slaughtered instead and Hazrat Ismail standing safe beside him.