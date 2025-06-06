Eid-Ul-Azha Being Celebrated Today
- Azha, commemorating Prophet Abraham 's absolute submission to the command of the Almighty, is being celebrated in Kashmir on Saturday along with many parts of the Muslim world.
Massive congregations are due at major venues for ritual Eid prayers in the morning, to be followed by slaughter of lawful animals and distributing their flesh among family, relatives and the needy.
The sacrifice signifies the miraculous appearance of a lamb which came under the knife at the altar Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham ) (AS) had prepared for his son, Prophet Ismail (AS).
In Srinagar, the major congregations are scheduled to be held at J amia Masjid, the Hazratbal shrine, the TRC grounds, and the imambargahs of Zadibal, and Hassanabad.Read Also Eid Demands Empathy Srinagar's Holy Market Is Crumbling
Prayers will also be held at all mosques and shrines across Kashmir.
According to the Holy Quran, Prophet Abraham (AS) repeatedly dreamt himself, slitting the throat of his son, and confiding in Hazrat Ismail, found him urging to fulfil God's command.
As the Prophet, having blindfolded himself, ran the knife over his son's throat, he found a lamb to have been slaughtered instead and Hazrat Ismail standing safe beside him.The ritual of Hajj, during which pilgrims replicate the various stages of Prophet Abraham 's experience, coincides with Eid
- Azha sacrificing a lawful animal bringing it to culmination.
A joyous occasion across the Muslim world, Eid is often accompanied by preparing special dishes, donning new clothes particularly for children and visiting friends and relatives to give greetings.
