How To Get Cheap Dallas Cowboys 2025 Regular Season Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale

"Score your Dallas Cowboys 2025 tickets at unbeatable prices! Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for discounts on all seating levels."Looking for cheap Dallas Cowboys 2025 regular season tickets? CapitalCityTickets offers all seating levels on sale with great discounts. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock additional savings. Whether you want premium seats or budget options, this guide helps you secure the best deals online for the upcoming Cowboys season. Don't miss out!

As“America's Team,” the Dallas Cowboys are set to deliver another thrilling NFL season in 2025, with home games at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Known for their passionate fanbase and storied history, including five Super Bowl titles, the Cowboys draw massive crowds for every matchup. Whether you're cheering against rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles or enjoying a primetime showdown, securing affordable tickets is key. At CapitalCityTickets, you can score the cheapest Dallas Cowboys 2025 season tickets online and save even more with promo code CITY10. This guide will show you how to get discounted tickets, highlight the best seats for home games, and share tips to maximize your game-day experience.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Season: Schedule Highlights

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys regular season kicks off on September 4 with a high-stakes road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The home schedule at AT&T Stadium includes nine exciting matchups, featuring six primetime games tied for the most in the NFL. Key home games include:

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (September 14, 1:00 PM ET) – A classic NFC East rivalry.

Week 4: vs. Green Bay Packers (September 28, 7:20 PM ET) – Sunday Night Football showdown.

Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals (November 2, 8:15 PM ET) – Monday Night Football action.

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 14, 8:20 PM ET) – Another primetime clash.

With tickets starting as low as $5 for select games and averaging $245 for home games, prices vary based on opponent, seat location, and demand. To secure the best deals, shop at CapitalCityTickets and use promo code CITY10 for 5-10% off your purchase.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Dallas Cowboys Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering the cheapest Dallas Cowboys 2025 tickets with no hidden fees. Here's why it's the go-to platform for fans:

Low Prices: Tickets start at $5 for preseason games and $50 for regular season matchups, often below face value.

Promo Code CITY10: Save 5-10% on every order, making premium seats like club or midfield more affordable.

100% Buyer Guarantee: All tickets are authentic, verified, and delivered on time via mobile or email for seamless entry.

Wide Selection: Choose from budget-friendly upper-level seats, standing-room-only Party Passes, or premium club and suite options.

No Hidden Fees: Transparent pricing ensures you know exactly what you're paying at checkout.

Last-Minute Deals: Prices can drop up to 29% on game day, ideal for flexible fans.

To get started, visit CapitalCityTickets, browse the 2025 Cowboys schedule, select your game, and apply promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock savings.

Follow these steps to score the cheapest Cowboys tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Dallas Cowboys tickets” or navigate to the 2025 Cowboys schedule page.

Select Your Game: Choose from home games like the Giants (Week 2) or Packers (Week 4), or browse all 18 weeks of the season.

Pick Your Seats: Use the interactive AT&T Stadium seating chart to compare prices and views, from upper-level Sections 424–431 to premium club seats.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to save 5-10% on your order, reducing costs for single-game or season tickets.

Complete Your Purchase: Finalize with secure payment, and receive mobile tickets instantly for easy entry .

Pro Tip: For the cheapest tickets, consider weekday games (e.g., Thursday Night Football) or non-rivalry matchups, as these have lower demand. Last-minute purchases on game day can also save up to 29%.

Best Seats to Buy for Dallas Cowboys Home Games at AT&T Stadium

Choosing the best seats at AT&T Stadium depends on your budget, viewing preferences, and game-day experience goals. With a capacity of over 100,000 and a massive 160-foot video screen, every seat offers a unique perspective. Here are the top seating options for 2025 home games, based on value, view, and experience:

Club Seats (Sections C109–C112, C209–C211):

Why: Best sightlines at the 50-yard line, larger cushioned seats, access to private clubs with upscale dining, flat-screen TVs, and premium parking (1 pass per 4 seats).

Price: $300–$600+ per ticket, but promo code CITY10 makes them more affordable.

Best For: Fans seeking luxury and comfort with optimal midfield views.

Midfield Seats (Sections 110–111, 210–211):

Why: Located at the 50-yard line, these offer the most comprehensive view of the game, ensuring you catch every play.

Price: $200–$500, with savings via CITY10 on CapitalCityTickets.

Best For: Die-hard fans wanting the ultimate game-day view.

Party Pass (Standing-Room-Only, End Zone Decks):

Why: Affordable access to six end-zone decks, perfect for groups or fans prioritizing atmosphere over seated views. The massive video screen ensures you don't miss the action.

Price: Starting at $30–$50, with additional savings using CITY10.

Best For: Budget-conscious fans or those who enjoy a lively, communal vibe.

Upper-Level Seats (Sections 424–431):

Why: Budget-friendly with great views of the field and video screen, ideal for families or casual fans. These sections are among the cheapest at AT&T Stadium.

Price: $50–$150, reduced further with promo code CITY10.

Best For: Fans looking for value without sacrificing the game-day experience.

Suites (Various Levels):

Why: Private seating with premium amenities, ideal for groups or corporate outings. Includes access to exclusive clubs and catering options.

Price: $1,000+ per ticket, but CITY10 can help offset costs.

Best For: Special occasions or fans wanting a VIP experience.

Pro Tip: Use the interactive seating chart on CapitalCityTickets to preview views from each section. For rivalry games (e.g., vs. Eagles or Giants), book early to secure prime seats, as these sell out quickly.

Additional Tips for Saving on Cowboys Tickets

Buy Last-Minute: Prices can drop significantly on game day, especially for less popular matchups. Check CapitalCityTickets for real-time deals.

Choose Preseason Games: Tickets for preseason games (e.g., vs. Baltimore Ravens, August 16) start as low as $5, offering a budget-friendly way to experience AT&T Stadium.

Look for Promotions: CapitalCityTickets often lists special offers, such as group discounts or parking passes, alongside CITY10 savings.

Tailgate for Extra Fun: Plan to arrive early and join tailgates in Lots 4–7 or 10–15 for a festive pre-game experience. Parking passes are available on CapitalCityTickets.

Check Venue Policies: AT&T Stadium has a clear bag policy (12x6x12” or small clutches) and is ADA-compliant. Arrive 1.5–2 hours early for parking and entry.

Why You Can't Miss the Dallas Pandora's Box 2025 Cowboys Season

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season promises intense rivalries, primetime matchups, and the electric atmosphere of AT&T Stadium. With a legacy of five Super Bowl wins and a star-studded roster, every home game is a spectacle. From the massive video screen to the passionate crowd, attending a game is a bucket-list experience for NFL fans. CapitalCityTickets makes it affordable to join the action, with tickets starting at $50 and extra savings using promo code CITY10.

Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in 2025! Whether you're eyeing budget-friendly Party Passes, upper-level seats, or premium club seats, CapitalCityTickets has the cheapest tickets online. Use promo code CITY10 to save 5-10% on every order, from single-game tickets to season passes. With high-demand games like the Eagles and Giants on the horizon, now's the time to act. Visit CapitalCityTickets, select your game, and secure your spot to experience“America's Team” live!