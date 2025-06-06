Makesyoufluent Introduces A New Language Learning Platform Featuring Live AI Tutor Conversations

Vilnius, Lithuania - June 6, 2025 - MakesYouFluent, a forward-thinking language learning platform, today announces the launch of its unique service designed to support learners in improving their foreign language skills. By combining advanced AI technology with human-centered teaching methods, MakesYouFluent offers users an immersive experience aimed at accelerating practical fluency beyond traditional memorization techniques.

Unlike typical language apps focused on repetitive flashcards, MakesYouFluent emphasizes live AI tutor conversations. Users interact with an on-screen avatar to simulate everyday scenarios or even engage in distinctive dialogues with historical figures such as Albert Einstein and Cleopatra. This immersive method encourages learners to actively engage with the language, helping to build practical communication skills and confidence in a natural, judgment-free setting.

From beginners to advanced speakers, MakesYouFluent accommodates a wide range of proficiency levels. Starting with a brief 60-second quiz, the platform adapts lessons to the user's current skill level, guiding learners from A1 (beginner) to C2 (advanced) through gamified vocabulary exercises, real-time pronunciation feedback, and interactive conversations. Every response receives immediate, detailed feedback on grammar, fluency, and pronunciation, creating a responsive learning loop that can help maintain motivation and support steady progress.

The app is designed for motivated individuals aged 18 to 45 who seek meaningful language skills for travel, career advancement, or personal growth. By offering flexible, anytime-anywhere practice-including a mobile“Call Mode” for practicing on the go-MakesYouFluent aims to reduce common barriers faced by language learners.

A key aspect of the platform's appeal lies in its personalized learning journey. The system carefully tracks each learner's progress and adjusts the difficulty and content accordingly, ensuring users are challenged without feeling overwhelmed. This approach helps learners maintain interest and steadily build their abilities over time. Moreover, the platform encourages users to explore cultural nuances embedded within each language, enhancing not only linguistic skills but also intercultural understanding. This holistic learning experience reflects MakesYouFluent's commitment to helping users connect with people and cultures worldwide.

To explore the app and get started, users can download MakesYouFluent from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or visit their official website:



Apple App Store: MakesYouFluent AI Language App on the App Store

Google Play Store: MakesYouFluent AI Language App - Apps on Google Play Website: makesyoufluent



In addition to being affordable, offering advanced AI coaching for less than the cost of a daily coffee, MakesYouFluent includes gamified learning activities such as sentence puzzles, dictation rounds, and word challenges designed to keep learners engaged and improve retention. The app's smart learning engine tracks progress through streaks, badges, and skill graphs, which can help learners stay motivated by visually representing their achievements.

Currently, MakesYouFluent provides access to over nine major languages, with plans to expand its offerings further. This allows users to explore a variety of cultures and communities worldwide. Through the MYF+ subscription, learners can access all available languages under one seamless platform.

About MakesYouFluent

MakesYouFluent is a modern language learning platform that encourages learners to develop foreign language skills through immersive, human-centered experiences. By combining contemporary teaching methods with intuitive technology, the company seeks to bridge the gap between understanding and fluency. It aims to make language learning a more practical and engaging process through conversation, personalized feedback, and long-term retention.