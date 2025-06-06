Ouros Jewels: The Future Of Lab-Grown Diamond Luxury

Started in 2018, Ouros Jewels creates sustainable jewelry, crafting beautiful rings, necklaces, and earrings with lab-grown diamonds and various precious metals. Based in New York, the brand focuses on ethical jewelry that looks stunning and protects the planet, showing why it's a favorite for luxury with a purpose.

Origins and Vision

Ouros Jewels started in India in 2015, founded by Vijay Sarkheliya, who wanted to change the jewelry industry with sustainable jewelry. He began crafting beautiful rings, necklaces, and earrings using lab-grown diamonds and various precious metals like silver, gold and platinum, making pieces that are both stunning and kind to the planet. This focus on eco-friendly practices made Ouros stand out, creating a brand that offers ethical jewelry without harming the environment. Owner's vision was to build a company that combines luxury with care for the Earth, and today, Ouros Jewels is known for delivering high-quality, eco-conscious designs that customers love.

Milestones and Expansion

From a single workshop in India, Ouros Jewels has seen remarkable growth, with sales rising over 150% in five years. The 2019 launch of their website brought sustainable lab diamond jewelry to customers worldwide, offering easy and express shipping. A dedicated team of experts helps customers track orders and resolve issues, ensuring transparency and authenticity. This commitment builds trust, keeping customers loyal for years. With exclusive deals and affordable prices, Ouros maximizes sales and reaches new heights. Their focus on quality and custom jewelry has also earned praise from many premium outlets, solidifying Ouros' global reputation.

Iconic Collections and Future Goals

Ouros Jewels leads in sustainable jewelry, crafting beautiful engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and loose diamonds. Their collection offers stunning lab-grown diamond rings, with colored diamonds like pink and yellow. The fine jewelry features bold pendants and tennis necklaces, paired with earrings from studs to drop dangles. Bracelets, including tennis and bezel-set designs, sparkle with responsibly sourced rubies and sapphires. Ouros specializes in custom jewelry, helping customers create unique pieces with antique-cut diamonds. In 2025, Ouros plans a new sustainable gemstone collection and a Seattle store, expanding its luxury jewelry brand. Visit ourosjewels or a boutique to explore eco-friendly luxury.

Nationwide Store Presence

Ouros Jewels operates boutiques in New York City, Texas, and London UK, and also consultation stores in Dubai, Japan, and India, offering elegant spaces to explore sustainable jewelry. Customers can resolve their ideas or confusion about jewelry, get help to create custom jewelry with lab-grown diamonds, or design unique pieces with expert guidance. Each location showcases eco-conscious collections like engagement rings, lab diamond earrings, statement necklaces and many other fine jewelry. For those searching jewelry stores near me, Ouros' New York City flagship provides an immersive experience. With top-quality customer service in premium countries and states, Ouros ensures every visit is exceptional. The brand plans further expansion to bring its eco-friendly vision to jewelry lovers worldwide.

Success at Jewelry Shows

Ouros Jewels has earned praise at top events like JCK Las Vegas, Jewellery & Gem Hong Kong Show, and HKTDC Hong Kong Show. Their 2024 eco-friendly engagement ring collection won the“Green Innovation Award” at JCK Las Vegas, boosting their reputation as a luxury jewelry brand. These shows highlight Ouros' sustainable jewelry, showcasing bespoke jewelry like rings and necklaces made with lab-grown diamonds. The brand's innovative designs captivate buyers and industry leaders, reinforcing Ouros' leadership in eco-conscious luxury.

Dedication to Eco-Friendly Practices

Ouros Jewels is committed to sustainable jewelry. Every piece is carefully made with eco-friendly materials like lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals, reducing harm to the planet. Responsibly sourced gemstones add beauty while keeping the environmental footprint small. The brand's carbon-neutral operations, supported by partnerships with Carbonfund, include planting a tree for every sale. Ouros' Green Packaging Revolution uses sustainable materials for all packaging, enhancing its eco-conscious approach. This dedication to ethical jewelry brands connects with customers who value the planet, making Ouros a leader in eco-friendly luxury.

Visit Ouros Jewels to Experience Sustainable Luxury

Ouros Jewels invites customers to explore its eco-conscious collections in boutiques or headquarters located worldwide, or online at ourosjewels. As a leader in sustainable lab-grown diamond fine jewelry, Ouros Jewels continues to redefine luxury with ethical craftsmanship and innovative design.