Conway Chicago's Maybe In The Next Life EP Captures Vulnerability And Grit

Alt-rock trio Conway Chicago drops emotionally raw debut EP Maybe In The Next Life, blending intimate storytelling with gripping melodies.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alternative rock trio Conway Chicago has released their debut EP, Maybe In The Next Life , through a new partnership with NCMG World and global distribution powerhouse The Orchard. The project is a gripping four-track release that blends vulnerability, intensity, and modern alt rock aesthetics. Emotionally raw and sonically rich, the EP marks a major step forward for the band and sets the tone for what's to come.Made up of Aidan (vocals, guitar), Jake (bass), and Austin (drums), Conway Chicago is quickly building a reputation for their emotionally honest songwriting and immersive live performances. Their music channels elements of early 2000s emo, British alt rock, dream pop, and punk, tied together by a cinematic approach to production and lyrics that feel deeply personal.Recorded in Chicago, the EP was developed over the course of several months, shaped in large part by the close working relationship between the band and Zac Johnson, A&R at NCMG World. Johnson's background in artist development and keen sense for creative direction helped guide the band from loose concepts into a cohesive and meaningful debut.“Zac understood exactly what we were trying to say even when we couldn't fully articulate it,” says.“He helped us slow down, get intentional, and make a record that actually sounds like us. This project wouldn't be what it is without him.”The EP Maybe In The Next Life unfolds like a story told in fragments, each track revealing a different kind of intimacy, regret, and emotional unraveling. It opens with "Still Dreaming," a romantic fever dream that captures the awe and intensity of infatuation. With poetic lyrics about longing, worship, and insomnia-tinted love, the song glows with tenderness and reverence. From there, "More and More" dives into raw physical desire with unapologetic sensuality. It's magnetic and primal, a seductive track that blurs the line between emotional need and physical obsession.The tone shifts with "Spoiler Alert," a blistering reflection on self-deception and emotional fallout. It's sharp and bitter, examining the cycle of returning to someone who never really stays. The EP closes with "Not My Friend," an aching postmortem of a relationship that never defined itself, full of misread signals, emotional gray areas, and what-ifs. It's one of the band's most lyrically cutting and vulnerable songs, capturing the feeling of being haunted by a connection that never quite became what it could have.Together, the four songs create a cohesive and emotionally immersive experience. Conway Chicago doesn't just write about love and loss - they feel through it with unapologetic honesty. Their music lives in the space between memory and confession, where moments loop endlessly in your head and the past refuses to stay gone.“This EP is the most honest thing I've ever written,” Aidan shares.“It's about the things we keep buried and the things we wish we could say. There's a lot of regret in these songs, but also a weird kind of peace. Like maybe we needed to lose some things to grow into who we're supposed to be.”Conway Chicago's sound is distinct. Their ability to move from soft introspection to explosive release within the same track gives their music a sense of emotional realism that's rare in modern rock.From a business perspective, the partnership with NCMG World and The Orchard represents a strategic launchpad. With Johnson's A&R support and The Orchard's global distribution network, Conway Chicago is positioned to reach a wider audience without compromising their artistic integrity. The team behind the project reflects a shared commitment to authenticity, long-term growth, and creative control.Beyond the music itself, the band has begun building an intimate and loyal fanbase through honest social content, live sessions, and interactive community experiences. With the release of Maybe In The Next Life, the band plans to embark on a series of regional shows, fan meetups, and live performances to connect directly with listeners who are resonating with the emotional weight of the songs.For Conway Chicago, this is only the beginning.“Everything about this project feels intentional,” says Johnson.“The band knew exactly what they wanted to say, and they put the work in to say it in a way that hits. It's rare to see a new group come out the gate with this kind of clarity. The vision is there. The audience is coming.”Maybe In The Next Life is available now on all major streaming platforms.

