Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush Launches In Illinois Through Exclusive Partnership With Flora Arbor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Flora Arbor LLC is proud to announce their partnership with multi-platinum-selling recording artist Wiz Khalifa's cannabis brand Khalifa Kush in Illinois.

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flora Arbor LLC in Elgin, Illinois is proud to announce their partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's cannabis brand Khalifa Kush in Illinois. Khalifa Kush flower featuring the brands world class genetics, now available for purchase.

"Flora is honored to have the iconic Wiz Khalifa as our partner to curate and promote his renowned product line in Illinois," said Anthony Carpino, CEO of Flora Arbor.“Khalifa Kush is known for its world-class quality and highly sought-after genetics. Combined with our craft growing practices, we're excited to bring out the best of these genetics."

Flora will launch with a curated selection of products including Khalifa Kush, Baby Turtle, Violet Sky, and Khalifa Mints.

"I love spending time in Illinois and excited to bring Khalifa Kush to the state for the first time," said Wiz Khalifa. "Flora Arbor shares our brand's vision with their commitment to providing the highest quality products and treating everyone well."

About Flora

Flora Arbor LLC was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information visit the company's website at

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, top-tier genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington; as well as Germany, Israel, and Thailand; with plans to expand into additional markets in 2025 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

Contacts

Media:

Flora Arbor

...

Media:

Khalifa Kush

...

Info

Flora Arbor LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.