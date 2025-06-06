Talisker Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of Approximately $14 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering ”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $14 million. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 27,913,000 units (the“ Units ”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 until May 5, 2028.

The Company has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) for the listing of the 13,956,500 Warrants issued under the Offering under the symbol“TSK.WT”. Listing of such Warrants remains subject to the final approval of the TSX and will be announced by the Company prior to listing.

FMI Securities Inc. (“ FMI ”) acted as a special advisor on this Offering and the Company's previous financing that closed on May 5, 2025 facilitating efforts to list the Warrants. FMI is an Exempt Market Dealer and a subsidiary of the FMI Capital Partners Group which operates in Canada, the US (through FINRA dealer FM Global Partners), and globally through its affiliated partners.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued advancement of the Company's flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

24,613,000 Units under the Offering were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, and the balance of the Units were issued on a private placement basis to purchasers outside Canada pursuant to OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada. An offering document with respect to the Offering has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at ( ). The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

An insider of the Company subscribed for Units pursuant to the Offering. Participation by such insider in the Offering was considered a“related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with such insider's participation in the Offering in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report in connection with the Offering will be filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act ”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

